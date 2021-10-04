Baystate Health pop-up vaccination clinic in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Museums welcomes Baystate Health on October 4 and October 25 for a pop-up vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the parking lot at 21 Edwards Street.

This event is free and open to the public. The clinic will offer both doses of the Pfizer vaccines and they will also have the one dose of Johnson and Johnson available.

“We know so many people are busy, so in order to make it as easy as possible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, we invited the Baystate Health vaccination pop-up clinic to come to the Museums.” said Kay Simpson, President and CEO of the Museums. Kay Simpson, President and CEO of the Museums.

There’s no need to schedule an appointment, the public is welcomed to arrive any time between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.