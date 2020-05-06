Baystate Health: Positive cases of COVID-19 continue to decline, 1,280 positive as of Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Wednesday, Baystate Health has now tested a total of 7,700 individuals for COVID-19.

Of those numbers, 6,336 have come back negative, 1,280 are positive and 84 are still pending. The percentage of positive tests for COVID-19, out of all tests performed within Baystate Health, continue to gradually decline as they test more patients with a broad range of symptoms. Since the start of the pandemic, the percentage has declined from 24 percent to 16.6 percent.

Within Baystate Health, there are 87 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 11 of whom are in critical care units and 23 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 83 confirmed, 14 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 6 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 3 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed, 1 under investigation

Out of the confirmed cases within Baystate Health, 81% have either been discharged to home (308), discharged to skilled nursing facilities (115), or never needed hospitalization (568).

The Department of Public Health reported Tuesday, there are now 70,271 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 4,090 deaths.