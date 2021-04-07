Baystate Health President answers your COVID-19 questions

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – In the fight against the coronavirus, more and more people are getting vaccinated across the country, but recently there’s been an increase in cases.

22News talked with President and CEO of Baystate Health Dr. Mark Keroack to answer your questions on COVID-19.

Questions asked to Dr. Keroack were:

We are now more than a full year into this pandemic. Despite vaccines, cases are still high. What’s different now than before?

Are we headed into a fourth wave of this pandemic?

What age group is seeing the most cases? Why do you think they’re getting the virus?

There was recently a report that Massachusetts has more cases of the Brazil variant than any other state in the U.S. Is that something we should be worried about, given the news about the UK variant?

How effective are the vaccines against the variants?

What is the latest news on a vaccine for children? When do you think those vaccinations will begin?

Is it safe to travel? Should you wait until you’re vaccinated?

Watch the videos above to view the full discussion with Dr. Keroack.