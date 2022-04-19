SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than two years into this pandemic we’re getting an update on where COVID stands locally.



Baystate Health’s CEO held a virtual news briefing Tuesday. The CDC has only Berkshire County in the yellow category for COVID-19 risk in western Massachusetts, the other counties will likely reach yellow soon according to Doctor Keroack.

But we’re in a lot better shape than at the beginning of this year.

“The virus is running out of targets that are completely unprotected at this point and therefore we’re not going to see these tsunami’s of demand for hospital care that we’ve seen in the past two years.” Dr. Mark Keroack President and CEO, Baystate Health

Covid cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Massachusetts but Doctor Mark Keroack, the president and CEO at Baystate health said there is a disconnect between those two data points and that’s thanks to vaccines and boosters. He said over 70 percent of people over 12 are fully vaccinated.

“In terms of people who haven’t been vaccinated, about 50 percent of the population has been exposed to omicron.” Doctor Keroack said the emergence of therapeutics has also helped. Particularly PAXLOVID for high-risk symptomatic patients which he said prevents hospitalization by about 80 percent.

Still, Covid’s toll can be seen when you look at employment numbers nationwide and here at home. Baystate Health has 1,800 positions open.

“We had a slightly older workforce compared to national averages. So many people in their 50’s and early 60’s decided to take early retirement. So the pipeline to replenish those individuals is not nearly as broad to keep up with it all.” Dr. Mark Keroack President and CEO, Baystate Health

Doctor Keroack said they are still hiring 50 to 100 people a week to try and fill those gaps and they’re taking look at other ways they can draw in and retain more workers.