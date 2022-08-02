SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Baystate Health is reporting 77 hospitalized patients are being treated for COVID-19 at their regional hospital facilities. Two are in the critical care unit.

Baystate Medical Center is treating 57 COVID-19 confirmed; Baystate Franklin Medical Center has 7 confirmed; Baystate Wing Hospital is reporting 10 confirmed; and Baystate Noble Hospital has 3 confirmed.

For COVID-19 updates and information in Massachusetts, go to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MassDPH) website.