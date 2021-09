BOSTON (SHNS) - Gov. Charlie Baker is eyeing another go at health care reform legislation, two years after he filed a bill that sought to focus on primary and behavioral health care and boost spending in those areas.

"We're going to go back at this one," he told the New England Council Tuesday. "If you really want to solve this issue, you have to be willing to think outside the box about how to get over the fact that Medicare just doesn't, in my opinion, do the right thing for these services, and because Medicare is the platform that all payment systems in the U.S. are based on, you've got to get outside that if you really want to make significant investments in primary care and behavioral health and addiction."