SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 106 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 2 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 76 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 5 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 14 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 11 confirmed

On Saturday, Baystate Health reported 107 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 4 in the critical care unit.