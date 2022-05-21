SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 107 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, 4 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 82 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 4 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 9 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 12 confirmed

On Friday, Baystate Health reported 108 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 2 in the critical care unit.