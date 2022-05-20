SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 108 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 2 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 80 confirmed.

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 6 confirmed.

Baystate Wing Hospital – 10 confirmed.

Baystate Noble Hospital – 12 confirmed.

On Thursday, Baystate Health reported 110 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 in the critical care unit.