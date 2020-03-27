Baystate Health reports 109 positive COVID-19 cases, 1,066 tested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – According to Baystate Health’s updated test results numbers, over 100 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Baystate Health released their updated numbers for Friday and 1,066 people have been tested for COVID-19. Of those numbers, 109 are positive, 547 are negative and 409 are still pending. One case is indeterminate.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospital.