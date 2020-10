Baystate Health reports 16 COVID-19 cases, one in critical care unit

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health on Thursday reported 16 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, including one in its critical care unit.

The healthcare system reported the following COVID-19 cases in its facilities across western Massachusetts:

Baystate Medical Center: 15 COVID-19 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center: 1 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital: 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital: 0 confirmed

Baystate Medical Center is located in Springfield, which is currently listed as a high-risk level for the virus in western Massachusetts.

Baystate Health said it will continue to closely monitor COVID cases as the state eases restrictions and mass gatherings continue.