Breaking News
Enfield town officials confirm first case of coronavirus
1  of  2
Watch Live
11:45AM: White House coronavirus task force briefing Coronavirus Update 11:30AM: California under statewide lock down, beaches closed, and U.S. stocks try to rally
Closings and Delays
There are currently 183 active closings. Click for more details.

Baystate Health reports 17 positive cases of COVID-19; 377 tested so far

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of people in western Massachusetts who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to grow. There have now been more than a dozen positive cases reported by the region’s largest health system.

Keith O’Connor, spokesperson for Baystate Health, told 22News that as of late Friday morning, they have tested 377 people, among whom 17 have tested positive for COVID-19. So far, 147 of those tested have been negative, while 213 cases are still pending.

The statistics released by Baystate are cumulative for the entire health system, and is not broken up by individual hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch Mass Appeal at 11

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories