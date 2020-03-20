Baystate Health reports 17 positive cases of COVID-19; 377 tested so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The number of people in western Massachusetts who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to grow. There have now been more than a dozen positive cases reported by the region’s largest health system.

Keith O’Connor, spokesperson for Baystate Health, told 22News that as of late Friday morning, they have tested 377 people, among whom 17 have tested positive for COVID-19. So far, 147 of those tested have been negative, while 213 cases are still pending.

The statistics released by Baystate are cumulative for the entire health system, and is not broken up by individual hospital.