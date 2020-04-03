1  of  3
Breaking News
Baystate Health reports 1,889 individuals tested for COVID-19, 387 positive Victim of deadly shooting on Meadow Street in Chicopee identified Trinity Health tests nearly 5,000 people for COVID-19, 789 positive
Watch Live
Live at 1:30: Governor Baker providing two COVID-19 updates Friday
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

Baystate Health reports 1,889 individuals tested for COVID-19, 387 positive

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
baystate medical center_246019

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health announced their updated COVID-19 numbers Friday afternoon and a total of 1,889 people have been tested.

Of those numbers, 387 are positive, 1,386 are negative and 116 are still pending. Within Baystate Health there are 139 patients that are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 41 of whom are in critical care units.

The health system is also caring for 65 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for COVID-19.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Baystate Health COVID-19 News

More Baystate Health COVID-19