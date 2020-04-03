Baystate Health reports 1,889 individuals tested for COVID-19, 387 positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health announced their updated COVID-19 numbers Friday afternoon and a total of 1,889 people have been tested.

Of those numbers, 387 are positive, 1,386 are negative and 116 are still pending. Within Baystate Health there are 139 patients that are hospitalized with COVID-19 and 41 of whom are in critical care units.

The health system is also caring for 65 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for COVID-19.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospital.