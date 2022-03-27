SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 27 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 22 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 3 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed

Friday, there were 34 hospitalized patients, 3 of which were in the critical care unit with COVID-19.