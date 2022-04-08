SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 31 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 5 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 22 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 4 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 confirmed

On Thursday, there were 26 hospitalized patients, 6 of which were in the critical care unit with COVID-19.