SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently within Baystate Health, there are 34 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 28 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 3 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed

Thursday, there were 29 hospitalized patients, 2 of which were in the critical care unit with COVID-19.