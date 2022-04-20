SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 50 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
Of those numbers reported, 1 is in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 38 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 2 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 4 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed
