SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Baystate Health is reporting they are treating 52 hospitalized patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection at all four of their hospitals on Friday.

One person is in critical care.

These are the number of cases by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 42 COVID-19 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital 4 – confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 3 confirmed

COVID-19 cases have begun to rise across the state. In early April, Baystate was reporting less than 20 patients being hospitalized at their facilities for the virus.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MassDPH) reported on Thursday that there were 2,962 new cases in the state, up 1000 compared to the 1,969 cases reported on Wednesday.