Baystate Health reports 52 positive COVID-19 cases, 835 tested so far

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health released updated COVID-19 test result numbers Wednesday morning.
Baystate Health reports that 835 individuals have been tested for the virus and 52 have come back positive. So far, 373 of those tests are negative while 410 are still pending.
The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospital.
COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
- Information on the Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
- CDC: Coronavirus Disease 2019
- Cases, quarantine and monitoring
- Prevention and treatment
- Preparation in Massachusetts
- Travel information
- Guidance and recommendations
- Frequently asked questions
- Printable fact sheets
- Infectious disease emergencies (617) 983-6800