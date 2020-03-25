Baystate Health reports 52 positive COVID-19 cases, 835 tested so far

1  of  4
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Health released updated COVID-19 test result numbers Wednesday morning.

Baystate Health reports that 835 individuals have been tested for the virus and 52 have come back positive. So far, 373 of those tests are negative while 410 are still pending.

The numbers released by Baystate Health are cumulative for the entire health system and is not broken up by individual hospital.

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
22News created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 22News collected the data directly from each state’s official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

