SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 53 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Sunday.

Of those numbers reported, 2 is in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 39 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 9 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 4 confirmed

On Friday, Baystate Health reported 56 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 1 in the critical care unit.