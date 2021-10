Baystate Health reports 56 COVID-19 patients, 10 in critical care

BOSTON (SHNS) - In preparation for an eventual federal approval to vaccinate kids between the ages of 5 and 11 against COVID-19, the Baker administration this week reached out to local boards of health, primary care practices and other health care providers to gauge their capacity to provide the shots and to sound out any worries.

Adults started to become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination last December and the protection afforded by a vaccine was extended to people as young as 12 years old in May. But vaccination remains unavailable for younger school children who are now partway into their third academic year to be influenced by the pandemic.