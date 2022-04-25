SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 56 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.
Of those numbers reported, 4 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 43 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 confirmed
On Sunday, Baystate Health reported 53 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 2 in the critical care unit.