SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) - If you feel like you've been seeing more acorns than normal this year, you're not alone!

You might be hearing more taps on your roof, or a few more crunches under your car than normal, and that's because we are in the middle of what is called a "mast year" for oak trees. Like many trees and plants, oak trees have irregular cycles of boom and bust.

Boom times are called "mast years" and occur every 2 to 5 years, with bust years in between yield a smaller crop. This is an evolutionary benefit for oak trees. During a mast year, predators, like chipmunks, squirrels, birds, or deer can't possible eat all of the acorns that the oak tree produces. This allows for some to be left behind, allowing the nuts to grow into future oak trees.