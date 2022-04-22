SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 56 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Friday.

Of those numbers reported, 1 is in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 37 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 10 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 6 confirmed

On Wednesday, Baystate Health reported 50 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 1 in the critical care unit.