SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 75 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Paxlovid pill available for treating COVID-19

Of those numbers reported, 5 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 58 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 5 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 confirmed

On Thursday, Baystate Health reported 76 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 4 in the critical care unit.