SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 75 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.
Paxlovid pill available for treating COVID-19
Of those numbers reported, 5 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 58 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 5 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 7 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 confirmed
On Thursday, Baystate Health reported 76 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 4 in the critical care unit.