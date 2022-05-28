SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 79 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 57 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 8 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 7 confirmed

On Friday, Baystate Health reported 94 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 5 in the critical care unit.