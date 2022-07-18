SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 80 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.
Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.
Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 69 confirmed.
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 1 confirmed.
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 8 confirmed.
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 2 confirmed.
On Friday, Baystate Health reported 70 hospitalized patients with COVID-19.