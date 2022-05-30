SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 82 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 5 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 59 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 3 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 13 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 7 confirmed

On Saturday, Baystate Health reported 79 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 in the critical care unit.