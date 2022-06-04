SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 83 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Saturday.

Of those numbers reported, 3 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 59 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 6 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 11 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 7 confirmed

On Wednesday, Baystate Health reported 95 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 2 in the critical care unit.