SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 84 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Monday.

Of those numbers reported, 1 is in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 59 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 8 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 12 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 confirmed

On Sunday, Baystate Health reported 82 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 1 in the critical care unit.