SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 89 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 3 is in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 64 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 7 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 13 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 confirmed

On Tuesday, Baystate Health reported 88 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 1 in the critical care unit.