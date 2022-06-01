SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Currently, within Baystate Health, there are 95 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, 2 are in the critical care unit.

Positive COVID-19 cases within Baystate Health broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 69 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 4 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 17 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 5 confirmed

On Tuesday, Baystate Health reported 95 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 2 in the critical care unit.