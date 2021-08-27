Baystate Health revises visitor policy beginning Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is updating its visitor policy as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread.

Effective on Tuesday, each hospital in the Baystate system now limiting 1 visitor per day for patients who are not in the ICU. Patients who are in the ICU can see 2 visitors on a daily basis. Anyone under 18 years-old are allowed to visit unless a designated exception applies, such as an end-of-life situation.

Red, yellow, green and gray tiers (also called zones) are effect for each Baystate Health location based on the CDC, DPH and state guidelines. Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, and Baystate Wing Hospital in Palmer are in the red tier and Baystate Franklin Medical Center is in the yellow tier, requiring changes to its guidelines.

Major red tier changes include:

1 visitor per day for patients who are not in the ICU (previously 1 visitor at a time).

2 visitors per day for patients in the ICU (previously 2 visitors at a time).

1 parent or guardian at a time for pediatric patients (previously 2 parents or guardians at a time).

Major yellow tier changes include:

1 visitor per day for patients who are not in the ICU (previously 2 visitors at a time)

Visiting hours are from noon to 8 p.m. visitors are required to wear facemasks and wash hands frequently. Visitors will not be able to visit if they have a fever, cough, or other COVID-19 symptoms.