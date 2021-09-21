Baystate Health seeing a decline in hospitalizations, monitoring increase in children cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There’s some good news related to local COVID-19 hospitalizations. After weeks of increases, Baystate Health is seeing a steady decline.

Baystate Health is down to 79 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday. That’s down from a high of over 100 just one week ago. Although cases are going down in adults, they are spiking in children, Baystate Children’s hospital has seen the virus in children rise over the last seven weeks.

Chief Physician at Baystate Children’s Hospital Dr. Charlotte Boney told 22News, “I’m a little worried that we are beginning to see a surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations in pediatrics but nothing like those the south have seen.”

Dr. Boney attributes the rise due to lack of vaccinations in kids but that may change soon. Pfizer and BioNTech said that the companies’ two-dose COVID-19 vaccine was safe and showed a “robust” antibody response in children ages 5 to 11.

Johnson & Johnson and Moderna, whose COVID-19 vaccines are in use in the U.S., are also researching the effects of their shots in pediatric trials.