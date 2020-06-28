Baystate Health: Three patients with COVID-19 in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has tested a total of 22,634 individuals for the coronavirus as of Sunday.

Of those numbers, 20,630 have come back negative, 1,939 are positive and 64 are still pending.

Within Baystate Health, there are 17 hospitalized patients with COVID-19, 3 of whom are in critical care units, and 11 hospitalized patients are under investigation for the virus.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 17 confirmed, 7 under investigation

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 0 under investigation

The Department of Public Health reported on Saturday that there are now 108,443 cases of COVID-19 in Massachusetts, including 8,041 deaths.