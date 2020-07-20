Baystate Health: Two patients in ICU for COVID-19, 11 others tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 13 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Monday, two of whom are in critical care units.

According to Baystate Health, there are also eight hospitalized patients who are under investigation for COVID-19.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Sunday there are now 106,882 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The following test results are broken up by hospital: