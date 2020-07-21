Baystate Health: Two patients in ICU for COVID-19, 10 others tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 12 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Tuesday, two of whom are in critical care units.
According to Baystate Health, there are also 23 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for COVID-19.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Monday there are now 107,056 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The following test results are broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 12 confirmed, 12 under investigation
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 6 under investigation
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation