Baystate Health: Two patients in ICU for COVID-19, 10 others tested positive

Coronavirus Local Impact
Posted: / Updated:
baystate noble hospital change_225531

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 12 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Tuesday, two of whom are in critical care units.

According to Baystate Health, there are also 23 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for COVID-19.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Monday there are now 107,056 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The following test results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 12 confirmed, 12 under investigation
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed, 6 under investigation
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed, 3 under investigation
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed, 2 under investigation

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today