Baystate Health: Two patients in ICU for COVID-19, 10 others tested positive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are 12 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Tuesday, two of whom are in critical care units.

According to Baystate Health, there are also 23 hospitalized patients who are under investigation for COVID-19.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported Monday there are now 107,056 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The following test results are broken up by hospital: