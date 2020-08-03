Baystate Health: Two patients in ICU with COVID-19, 21 others hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Monday, two patients are currently in the ICU with COVID-19 within Baystate Health.
According to Baystate Health, there are 23 patients with COVID-19 within the health system, two of whom are in critical care units.
The following results are broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 22 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed
State public health officials reported on Sunday there are 353 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 110,430.