Baystate Health: Two patients in ICU with COVID-19, 21 others hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As of Monday, two patients are currently in the ICU with COVID-19 within Baystate Health.

According to Baystate Health, there are 23 patients with COVID-19 within the health system, two of whom are in critical care units.

The following results are broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 22 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed

State public health officials reported on Sunday there are 353 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 110,430.

