SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has updated their visitation guidelines as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to be on the decline in western Massachusetts.

Effective immediately at all Baystate Hospitals:

Non-COVID regular inpatient and Critical Care Units will be allowed two visitors at a time, previously one.

Non-COVID child birth patients: One designated care partner will be allowed for labor, delivery and duration of hospital stay and can come and go throughout the day. Two additional visitors can now offer support during labor and delivery for up to two hours after birth. During postpartum recovery period, patients may have an additional two visitors at the a time during regular visiting hours.

Baystate Medical Practices: One visitor or support person will be allowed, previously no visitors were allowed. Two parents or guardians for children patients will be allowed, previously it was one. Two visitors or support people will be allowed for patients with a disability, previously only one was allowed.



Visiting hours at Baystate hospitals are from noon to 8:00 p.m. Children ages 5-18 visiting the hospital must be accompanied by an adult when visiting a patient. Face masks are also still required in all parts of the hospitals.

All Baystate Hospitals in Springfield, Westfield, Palmer, and Greenfield are now in the green tier of the CDC, DPH, and state guidelines which allow the hospitals to make these visitation guideline updates.