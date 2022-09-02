SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health has issued new guidance Friday that loosens some restrictions to their visitor policy.

Previously, Baystate Health only allowed a single visitor for non-COVID-19 patients. That has now been expanded to two. Visiting hours have also been extended to 8:00 a.m. through 8:00 p.m. These changes are effective immediately and impact all of Baystate’s hospitals.

Only at Baystate Medical Center, two visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients, which was previously no visitors allowed. Baystate Wing Hospital, Franklin Medical Center and Baystate Noble Hospital are preparing to update their policies in the near future.

Masks are still required when in the patient’s room or other areas of the hospital. Visitors with a fever, cough or other COVID-19 symptoms are no able to visit. There are no changed to their current inpatient obstetrics or pediatrics procedures.