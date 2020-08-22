Baystate Heath: 12 patients with COVID-19, one in ICU

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 12 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Saturday.

According to Baystate Health, of those 12 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, one person is in the critical care unit.

COVID-19 results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 12 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

State public health officials on Friday reported 431 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 115,741.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today