Baystate Heath: 14 patients with COVID-19, two in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 14 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Sunday.
According to Baystate Health, of those 14 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, two people are in the critical care unit.
COVID-19 results broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 14 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed
State public health officials on Saturday reported 109 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 115,850.