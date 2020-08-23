Baystate Heath: 14 patients with COVID-19, two in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 14 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Sunday.

According to Baystate Health, of those 14 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, two people are in the critical care unit.

COVID-19 results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 14 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

State public health officials on Saturday reported 109 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 115,850.