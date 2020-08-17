Baystate Heath: 15 patients with COVID-19, one in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 15 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Monday.

According to Baystate Health, of those 15 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, one person is in the critical care unit.

Dr. Keroack, the President and CEO of Baystate Health, spoke during the City of Springfield’s weekly COVID-19 situational update Monday morning at Springfield City Hall. Watch the full statement Dr. Keroack provided in the video above.

Dr. Keroack said he expects the flu season to be mild this year because of the precautions put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. He said if we were wearing masks and protecting ourselves like this every flu season there would be a lot fewer flu cases.

Testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 14 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed