Baystate Heath: 18 patients with COVID-19, one in ICU

PRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 18 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Wednesday.
According to Baystate Health, of those 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, one person is in the critical care unit.
Testing results broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 17 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed
“We will continue to closely monitor our curves as states ease restrictions and mass gatherings continue. Careful vigilance will also provide early clues to any potential recurrent surge of the regional pandemic.”KEITH J. O’CONNOR, SENIOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS SPECIALIST