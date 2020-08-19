Baystate Heath: 18 patients with COVID-19, one in ICU

PRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 18 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Wednesday.

According to Baystate Health, of those 18 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, one person is in the critical care unit.

Testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 17 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 1 confirmed