Baystate Heath: 19 patients with COVID-19, two in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is currently caring for 19 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.

Of those numbers reported, two are in critical care units.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

  • Baystate Medical Center – 19 confirmed
  • Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
  • Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

State public health officials reported Thursday there are 365 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 117,450.

