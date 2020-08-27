Baystate Heath: 19 patients with COVID-19, two in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is currently caring for 19 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Of those numbers reported, two are in critical care units.
COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:
- Baystate Medical Center – 19 confirmed
- Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed
- Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed
State public health officials reported Thursday there are 365 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 117,450.