Baystate Heath: 22 patients with COVID-19, three in ICU

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Baystate Health is currently caring for 22 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

Of those numbers reported, three are in critical care units.

COVID-19 testing results broken up by hospital:

Baystate Medical Center – 22 confirmed

Baystate Franklin Medical Center – 0 confirmed

Baystate Wing Hospital – 0 confirmed

Baystate Noble Hospital – 0 confirmed

State public health officials reported Tuesday there are 349 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts, bringing the total number of confirmed cases statewide to 116,770.