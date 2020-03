SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) --- Not all Saint Patrick's Day events were canceled this month. Saturday night the Colleens joined the Springfield Elks Lodge to celebrate the Irish-Elk of the Year.

The Irish-Elk of-the-year award is meant to honor one of its Irish members who represents and supports the community. They honored Mark Haley who has played an active role in local committees and causes such as the Springfield Rescue Mission. Haley told 22News that he is grateful to be acknowledged by his fellow members.