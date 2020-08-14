Baystate Medical Center in Springfield is caring for 21 patients with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 21 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Friday.

According to Baystate Health, of those 21 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, two are in the critical care unit at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

“We will continue to closely monitor our curves as states ease restrictions and mass gatherings continue. Careful vigilance will also provide early clues to any potential recurrent surge of the regional pandemic.” KEITH J. O’CONNOR, SENIOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS SPECIALIST

Testing results broken up by hospital: