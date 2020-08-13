Baystate Medical Center in Springfield is caring for 22 patients with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 22 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Thursday.

According to Baystate Health, of those 22 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, one is in the critical care unit at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

“We will continue to closely monitor our curves as states ease restrictions and mass gatherings continue. Careful vigilance will also provide early clues to any potential recurrent surge of the regional pandemic.” KEITH J. O’CONNOR, SENIOR PUBLIC AFFAIRS SPECIALIST

Testing results broken up by hospital: