Baystate Medical Center in Springfield is caring for 27 patients with COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There are currently 27 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 within Baystate Health as of Tuesday.

According to Baystate Health, of those 27 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, two are in critical care units at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield.

“We will continue to closely monitor our curves as states ease restrictions and mass gatherings continue. Careful vigilance will also provide early clues to any potential recurrent surge of the regional pandemic.” Keith J. O’Connor, Senior Public Affairs Specialist

Testing results broken up by hospital: